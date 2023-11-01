Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day moving average is $145.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

