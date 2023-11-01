Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 75,789 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,789 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

