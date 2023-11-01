Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,133 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,765,000 after buying an additional 23,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.31.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $349.31 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.05 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

