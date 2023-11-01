Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 5,223 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.2 %

ROK stock opened at $262.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.90 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.49 and its 200 day moving average is $297.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.