Barclays PLC Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 122.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415,873 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.47% of Healthpeak Properties worth $51,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,886,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

