Baytex Energy (BTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.
Baytex Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BTE stock opened at C$6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$8.15.
Baytex Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is 5.73%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baytex Energy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.