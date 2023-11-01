Baytex Energy (BTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$8.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.70.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

