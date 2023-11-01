Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Reduced by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.21.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $237.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.39. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

