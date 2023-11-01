BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Down 2.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $28.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BJ’s Restaurants traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 34,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 322,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

BJRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

In related news, CEO Gregory Levin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,228.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $606.22 million, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

