BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 34.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

