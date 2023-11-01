BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Trimmed by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,039,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $612.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $657.62 and a 200-day moving average of $676.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.