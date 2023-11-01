BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 13,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in BlackRock by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $612.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $657.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.