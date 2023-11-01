Bloom Energy (BE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

