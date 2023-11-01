BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 0.2 %

LEO stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 508,852 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 431,885 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 322.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 181,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 138,707 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

