Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $33,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,796.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,771.32 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,025.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,861.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,256.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.