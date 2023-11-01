Boot Barn (BOOT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Boot Barn to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boot Barn stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $973,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $973,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,879 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,150. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.78.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

