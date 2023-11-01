Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

