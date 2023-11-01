Boxlight (BOXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.04 million. On average, analysts expect Boxlight to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOXL stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boxlight by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter worth $69,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

BOXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Boxlight from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Boxlight from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

