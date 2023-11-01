Breaking Down the Key Takeaways from Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) Quarterly Annual Report

ZBRA has seen positive revenue growth over the past three years, driven by increased demand for its products, services, and solutions. Operating expenses have increased from the prior year to the current year, and corporate expenses have also increased, including business acquisition purchase accounting adjustments, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs, impairment of goodwill and other intangibles, exit and restructuring costs, and certain other non-recurring costs. The company’s net income margin has improved significantly from the prior year, and its key performance metrics are in line with its long-term goals. ZBRA is aware of potential risks and has implemented strategies to reduce them, such as vulnerability assessments, system maintenance, and meeting industry information security standards. ZBRA is also monitoring global market conditions, foreign exchange rates, and access to cash and cash equivalents held outside the US. The forward-looking guidance addresses potential risks and liabilities that could affect the company’s future results, such as litigation, tax matters, market acceptance, global market conditions, foreign exchange rates, and manufacturing costs. They also discuss their ability to provide services, software, and products to meet customer demand.

Executive Summary

Financials

Revenue growth has been positive over the past three years, driven primarily by increased demand for the Company’s products, services, and solutions. The Company has also seen an increase in software sales, as customers have been willing to pay for the control and convenience that the software provides. Additionally, the Company has seen an increase in revenue from bundles of products, services, solutions, and software, as customers have been willing to pay for the comprehensive package. Operating expenses have increased from the three months ended prior year to the three months ended current year. The table provided shows that the operating income loss for the three months ended prior year was $407 million, while the operating income loss for the three months ended current year was $269 million. This indicates that the operating expenses have increased. Corporate expenses have also increased, which includes business acquisition purchase accounting adjustments, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs, impairment of goodwill and other intangibles, exit and restructuring costs, and certain other non-recurring costs. Additionally, the AIT and EVM segment operating income includes depreciation and share-based compensation expense. The company’s net income margin increased from $269 million to $279 million for the current year. This is a significant improvement compared to the prior year, which included a $372 million settlement charge. The company’s net income margin is higher than industry peers, which is likely due to lower premium freight and component part costs compared to the prior year.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Management has implemented strategies to drive growth and improve profitability, such as market acceptance of the Company’s products, services and solution offerings, controlling manufacturing and operating costs, and providing services, software, and products to meet customer demand. Additionally, the Company has taken steps to reduce the risk of depending on key suppliers who are also in non-U.S. countries, and to purchase sufficient materials, parts, and components. It is unclear whether these initiatives have been successful, as the outcome of these strategies is dependent on global market conditions, foreign exchange rates, and other factors. Management assesses the company’s competitive position in the industry by monitoring market acceptance of its products, services, and solution offerings, as well as those of its competitors. They also consider global market conditions, foreign exchange rates, customs duties, and trade policies, as well as the availability of credit and financial market conditions. Additionally, they assess the success of integrating acquisitions, their ability to attract and retain key personnel, and the impact of natural disasters, public health issues, and cybersecurity incidents. These factors help management to identify potential disruptions and trends in the market. Management has identified several major risks and challenges, including cybersecurity incidents, availability of credit, volatility of capital markets, integrating acquisitions, attracting and retaining key personnel, interest rate and financial market conditions, access to cash, natural disasters, man-made disasters, public health issues, and changes in governmental policies. To address these risks, the Company has implemented vulnerability assessments, remediated vulnerabilities, reviewed log/access, performed system maintenance, managed network perimeter, and met customer demand. Additionally, the Company has strived to meet industry information security standards relevant to its business.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Risk Assessment

The company’s key performance metrics are Consolidated Organic Net sales decline, AIT Organic Net sales (decline) growth, and EVM Organic Net sales decline. These metrics have been used to analyze the core operating performance of the business from period to period and trends in the historical operating results. ZBRA has not reported any material changes in the market risk during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. ZBRA has also not reported any changes in the outcome of litigation or tax matters. The company’s performance metrics are in line with the company’s long-term goals. The company’s ROI is not mentioned in the context information, so it is not possible to determine how it compares to its cost of capital. However, the company has made investments in acquisitions and refinancing of long-term credit facilities, which suggests that it is attempting to generate value for shareholders. The company’s market share is unknown, and there is no indication of how it has evolved in comparison to its competitors. There is no mention of plans for market expansion or consolidation. ZBRA does face a number of risks related to its market, such as market acceptance of its products, services, and solutions, global market conditions, foreign exchange rates, and access to cash and cash equivalents held outside the U.S.

ZBRA faces a number of external risks that could affect its operations and financial performance. These include the availability of credit and volatility of capital markets, success of integrating acquisitions, interest rate and financial market conditions, access to cash and cash equivalents held outside the U.S., the effect of natural disasters, man-made disasters, public health issues, and cybersecurity incidents, changes in foreign and domestic governmental policies, laws, or regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, services and solution offerings and competitors’ offerings, global market conditions, foreign exchange rates, customs duties and trade policies, and the ability to control manufacturing and operating costs. ZBRA takes a proactive approach to cybersecurity risk management. They regularly perform vulnerability assessments, review log/access, perform system maintenance, manage network perimeter protection, implement and manage disaster recovery testing, and provide periodic educational sessions to employees to foster awareness of schemes to access sensitive information. They also work with third-party vendors to ensure their data is secure. Despite their efforts, they recognize that cybercrime and threats are constantly evolving and may not be able to detect or defend against all threats. As such, they are prepared to respond to any cybersecurity incidents that may occur. Yes, there are contingent liabilities and legal issues that could impact the company’s financial position or reputation. ZBRA is addressing these risks by performing vulnerability assessments, remediating vulnerabilities, reviewing log/access, performing system maintenance, managing network perimeter, and meeting industry information security standards. ZBRA is also striving to integrate acquisitions and attract, retain, develop, and motivate key personnel. Additionally, the company is monitoring interest rate and financial market conditions, as well as access to cash and cash equivalents held outside the U.S. Finally, the company is aware of the potential impact of natural disasters, man-made disasters, public health issues, and cybersecurity incidents on its business.

Corporate Governance and Sustainability

The board of directors is composed of nine members, including the Chief Financial Officer. There have been no notable changes in leadership or independence. The board is responsible for overseeing the company’s financial performance, market acceptance of products and services, global market conditions, foreign exchange rates, and manufacturing and operating costs. They also ensure the company is able to purchase sufficient materials, parts, and components, and provide services, software, and products to meet customer demand. ZBRA does not mention any specific commitment to board diversity or any other diversity and inclusion practices in its governance practices and workforce. However, the company does mention its ability to control manufacturing and operating costs, its ability to purchase sufficient materials, parts, and components, and its ability to provide services, software, and products to meet customer demand. This suggests that the company is committed to providing quality products and services to its customers, regardless of their background. ZBRA discloses its commitment to responsible business practices by providing information on litigation and tax matters, as well as non-GAAP measures. Additionally, the company provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to sustainability initiatives and ESG metrics.

Forward Guidance

The company’s forward-looking guidance addresses its strategic initiatives and priorities outlined in the annual report by providing insight into potential risks and liabilities that could affect the company’s future results. This includes the outcome of litigation related to intellectual property rights, the outcome of any future tax matters or tax law changes, and the potential impact of recently issued accounting pronouncements. ZBRA also provides non-GAAP measures to provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing liabilities, commitments, and contingencies. ZBRA is factoring in global economic conditions, availability of credit, volatility of capital markets, success of integrating acquisitions, ability to attract and retain key personnel, interest rate and financial market conditions, access to cash and cash equivalents held outside the US, natural disasters, man-made disasters, public health issues, cybersecurity incidents, and changes in foreign and domestic governmental policies, laws, or regulations. ZBRA plans to capitalize on these trends by meeting customer demand, leveraging its financial resources, and investing in personnel and technology to ensure its success. No, there are no investments or strategic shifts indicated in the forward-looking guidance. ZBRA mentions potential risks such as litigation, tax matters, market acceptance, global market conditions, foreign exchange rates, and manufacturing costs. They also discuss their ability to provide services, software, and products to meet customer demand. However, there is no indication of any investments or strategic shifts to demonstrate the company’s commitment to long-term growth and competitiveness.

