Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 184,216 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $276,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BMY opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

