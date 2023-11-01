Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) PT at C$34.56

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Aritzia Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE ATZ opened at C$21.57 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$21.15 and a 1-year high of C$54.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.88.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.12. Aritzia had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of C$534.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$522.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 0.9109731 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aritzia

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.59, for a total value of C$245,900.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Stories

