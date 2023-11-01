Brokerages Set indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) PT at $13.92

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

INDI stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 91.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

