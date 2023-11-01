Brookline Capital Management Upgrades Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) to Buy

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. Genelux has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $40.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genelux will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genelux news, VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $99,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,239.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 5,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $110,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,371,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,607,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $99,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,239.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,061,759. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genelux by 1,370.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 181,618 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the second quarter worth $44,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

