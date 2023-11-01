Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Trading Down 3.3%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.43 and last traded at $55.48. 68,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 804,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Get Bruker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.46.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bruker by 67.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bruker by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.