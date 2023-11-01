Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Up 6%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.57. 243,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 555,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.49.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $487,850 in the last ninety days. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

