Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,804 shares of company stock worth $17,730,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $239.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

