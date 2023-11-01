Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Caesarstone by 113.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 87.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 47.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTE. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.54. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.61). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $143.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesarstone will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

