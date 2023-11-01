Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158,275.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.33. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

