Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,868,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after buying an additional 598,992 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,487,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 988,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 929,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after buying an additional 249,225 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

