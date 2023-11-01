Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Increased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 3.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.85% of Capital One Financial worth $770,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $437,076.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,291,445.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,564 shares of company stock worth $1,740,289. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.39.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

