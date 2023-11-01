Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 32,275 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,275 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.