Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 4.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.37% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $391,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 536.1% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $303.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

