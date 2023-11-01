Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 101.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

MNST stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

View Our Latest Report on MNST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.