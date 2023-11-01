Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,285,693 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285,693 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 5.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.14% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $401,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $262.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $109.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

