Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,896 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

