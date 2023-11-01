Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 3,582 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 437.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after buying an additional 11,177,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,022,000 after buying an additional 663,904 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 591.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,002,000 after buying an additional 650,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $10,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

América Móvil Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AMX opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.