Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 86 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,572 shares of company stock worth $39,160,789. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.0 %

Netflix stock opened at $415.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $182.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.