Capital Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.6528 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

