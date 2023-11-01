Capital Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms have commented on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.
Shares of KOF opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $91.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.6528 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
