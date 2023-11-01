Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $210.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

