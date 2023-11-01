Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,721 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,619 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after acquiring an additional 863,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

