Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24,775.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648,820 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 2.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.14% of Starbucks worth $163,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

