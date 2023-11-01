Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $155.50 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,181,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,222 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Verizon Communications worth $155,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

