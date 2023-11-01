Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,681 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.23% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.2 %

SH stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.