Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sanofi by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Sanofi by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

