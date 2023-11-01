Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $589,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

