Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $8.80 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $330.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $356.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.73.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

