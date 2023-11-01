Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in Cameco by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Cameco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,523,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,676,000 after acquiring an additional 93,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 628,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 210,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 272.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

