Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.3 %

LW stock opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

