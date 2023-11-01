Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kroger by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

