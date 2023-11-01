Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,993,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,699 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 2.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Marathon Petroleum worth $232,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $132,795,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,188 shares of company stock worth $3,097,473. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.71. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.