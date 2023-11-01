Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $161.82 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,687,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,820,000. Coca-Cola makes up 2.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

KO stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $244.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.